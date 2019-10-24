Kids learn the not so spooky side of healthy living at the Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids of all ages are getting in on some spooky fun.
The Healthy Halloween Spooktacular at the Terre Haute Children's Museum was Thursday night.
It taught kids the not so spooky side of healthy living.
Community organizations got involved to host fun activities like a costume contest, thriller dance-off, and health screenings.
