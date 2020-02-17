Kids learn presidential history at Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in the Wabash Valley had the day off in honor of President's Day.

Some of them spent that time having fun at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

News 10 caught up with kids as they learned about different presidents and even took part in a few games.

Organizers say just because school is out of session doesn't mean the learning stops.

"The presidents are the leaders of our country. They're our founding fathers. It's important to understand our history so that you know where you're from and you can learn from that. So that you can make decisions moving forward into the future," Susan Turner, from the Children's Museum said.

