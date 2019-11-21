Clear

A beautiful day in the neighborhood: Vigo County Kids learn kindness through Mr. Rogers

The team spirit committee, at Dixie Bee Elementary, came up with the idea.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 12:52 PM
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students, at Dixie Bee Elementary, learned the lesson of kindness.

That's with the help of former TV icon, Mr. Rogers.

The school's team spirit committee came up with the idea.

Staff went the extra mile to greet students as they came to school Thursday morning. 

Students were met with signs of positivity, featuring quotes from Mr. Rogers. Teachers also wore a cardigan, in honor of Rogers' signature look on the show.

In light of the movie about Rogers and his life, starring Tom Hanks, teachers say they felt inspired. They say his message to be kind is timeless.

"I don't think we can talk about it enough," said 1st Grade Teacher Deborah Myers, "With different issues in our country, and in our nation, I think kindness is so important to start teaching when the boys and girls are in kindergarten."

Students learned about Mr. Rogers, and his work, throughout the last several weeks. They watched clips from his show, and made posters, in his honor. 

