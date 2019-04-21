Kids learn how to cook healthy food at Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local children got to try their hands at cooking on Thursday night.
It was all part of the Healthy Kids in the Kitchen event.
Rose-Hulman Institue of Technology's Bon Appetit Cafe put it on.
During the event, 50 children met at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
They learned how to prepare healthy foods.
The kids got to help make healthy 'Apple Doughnuts' and taste several healthy fruits and vegetables.
