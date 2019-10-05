Clear

Kids learn about science and technology at drone race

This year at the Bloomfield Apple Festival there was a drone race. The goal is to teach kids about drone racing and the science and technology that goes along with it.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Apple Festival is underway and a new tradition has made its way to the fest this year.

This year, there was a drone race.

The goal is to teach kids about drone racing and the science and technology that goes along with it.

The group came from Kentucky to put on the race.

Organizers said it's important to educate kids on STEM activities.

"All they really do is you either play sports or that's it right? Football, basketball, they don't do much else besides that. He wanted to get them .. you know this is drones you're doing robotics. There's a lot of technology that goes into it, so he just wanted to showcase a lot of that," said Aaron Elder.

This is the first time an event like this has happened in Greene County.

