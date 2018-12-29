Clear
Kids learn about magic of reading

The Vigo County Public Library hosted a Magic of Reading magic show Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 9:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Vigo County kids got the chance to see magic first hand Saturday.

The Vigo County Public Library hosted a Magic of Reading magic show Saturday afternoon. The event was sponsored by the American Legion Riders in partnership with CASA.

Organizers say they wanted to do something fun and educational for kids while they're on Christmas break. They say the magic show is fun but it's more important for the kids to learn about the magic they can have when they read a good book.

American Legion Riders Director Norris Keirn says, "Reading is magical anyway. You pick up novels and read. Not only does it fill your brain with wonderful ideas, you can time travel and it takes you places you have never been before."

Each kid also got their own book at the event.

