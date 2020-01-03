Kids learn about ice and igloos at Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum always has new things to learn and do.
On Friday, some high school students were at the museum to teach kids about the science behind ice and igloos.
They had the chance to learn about different types of ice. What can make it melt faster? And the science behind dry ice.
A Terre Haute South student says she loves helping kids learn.
"I like interacting with kids and helping them learn. They seem interested and just learning about the different things that go into it," Alisha Mastakaar told us.
You can check out the 'Awesome Igloos Hand-On Science Exhibit' on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
