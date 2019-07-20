Kids learn about business on Lemonade Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The heat may have worked to the advantage of some young entrepreneurs. Saturday was lemonade day and young business people had no shortage of thirsty customers!

Kids set up their lemonade stands across the community. They set a goal, made a plan and worked it to earn money and learn what it’s like to run a business.

News 10 caught up with future titans of industry who set up shop outside the Terre Haute Children's Museum. Reese and Addie's Out of this World lemonade stand featured blueberry lemonade, blue moon lemonade, little dipper lemonade and original lemonade.

Reese Kirchner says she wanted to learn all about business!

"Just for the fun of it, too ‘cause I want to meet new people in the community."

Reese and her assistant Addison Perry got business sponsors for their lemonade stand. The money they earn will be donated to the Terre Haute Humane Society. In the first few hours they had already earned $300.

