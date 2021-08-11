Kids have the chance go toe to toe with lasers this weekend at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - Kids will be able to test their abilities this weekend at the Children's Museum.

It's all with a Lazer Maze that the museum is putting together. The goal of the maze is to deactivate the bomb at the back of the maze.

Both Rose-Hulman students and summer camp students came together to put the maze together.

It is free to do with the purchase of admission.

The maze is designed for kids five to 12 years old.

It is open from 1 pm to 4 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Masks are required inside the Children's Museum.