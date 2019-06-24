Kids get their hands dirty in Deming Park pottery camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some children are keeping busy this summer using art.

A small pottery camp starting on Monday at Deming Park in Terre Haute.

It is one of the many activities the parks department is offering this summer to keep kids engaged.

They were throwing clay on a wheel and painting when we visited.

The instructor said the students in this class are willing to try just about everything.

"Just a basic hands-on experience, a lot of trial and error and learning about the properties of Clay and how to make art," Rayna White told us.

There are kids classes on the first Saturday of every month.

To learn more, contact the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.