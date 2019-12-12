Kids get hands-on computer programming experience at Rose-Hulman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local kids are learning some engineering skills.
It was all about computer science on Thursday night at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The university hosted kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Kids got some hands-on experience with programming.
Student volunteers helped them through the process.
Computer Science Education Week is all about inspiring those kids to take an interest.
This is an annual event.
