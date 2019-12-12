Kids get hands-on computer programming experience at Rose-Hulman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local kids are learning some engineering skills.

It was all about computer science on Thursday night at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

The university hosted kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Kids got some hands-on experience with programming.

Student volunteers helped them through the process.

Computer Science Education Week is all about inspiring those kids to take an interest.

This is an annual event.