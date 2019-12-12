Clear

Kids get hands-on computer programming experience at Rose-Hulman

Some local kids are learning some engineering skills.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local kids are learning some engineering skills.

It was all about computer science on Thursday night at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

The university hosted kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Kids got some hands-on experience with programming.

Student volunteers helped them through the process.

Computer Science Education Week is all about inspiring those kids to take an interest.

This is an annual event.

Article Comments

