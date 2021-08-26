Kids enjoy the first week of the Safe Routes to School Program in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A brand-new program encourages students to walk to school and to do so safely - all with the help of local celebrities.

We first told you about the Safe Routes to School Program last week.

Riverscape received a grant from the State Department of Health to start the program.

It zeroes in on the nearly 60 students living within a one-mile radius of Fuqua Elementary School in Terre Haute.

Kids will walk to school for a handful of weeks with community leaders, first responders, and police officers.

This was week one.

"They were very nice, and they actually told me a few things about their job," Fourth-grader Cameron Thomson said.

The program will run through September 17.