Kids celebrate the new year at the Terre Haute Children Museum's New Year's Noon event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's New Year's Eve and some kids had the chance to celebrate the new year a little earlier in the day.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum held its New Year's Noon celebration on Tuesday.
The annual event featured a balloon drop, noisemakers, and crowns for kids.
It is a fun and safe place for kids and their family's to celebrate the new year.
More than 500 people were at the party and 700 balloons were dropped for the kids to enjoy!
