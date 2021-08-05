Kids at a Vigo County school pick up back to school care packages to start the year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People at the Hamilton Center are helping a local elementary school get ready for the fall.

The Hamilton Center donated backpacks and school supplies to students and teachers at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

A total of 475 students received back-to-school care packages. Teachers at the school said having those supplies help students start off on the right foot.

The closure of Deming Elementary School sent an additional 140 students to Benjamin Franklin. Seven new teachers were added as well.