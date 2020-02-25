Clear
Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

5th and 6th-grade student council members at Dugger Union noticed a challenge. Some of their friends in lower grades couldn't have much fun at recess, because the traditional playground didn't fit some of their disabilities.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are making sure their peers aren't left out of the fun on the playground.

5th and 6th-grade student council members at Dugger Union noticed a challenge. Some of their friends in lower grades couldn't have much fun at recess.

That's because the traditional playground didn't fit some of their disabilities.

Student council members decided they wanted to change that - so they fundraised to buy a new specialized swing.

The student council showed us the swing on Tuesday.

They told us they wanted everyone to be able to experience some fun.

"I think it's a really good thing we are able to do that. We're excited to see the kids play on it," Student Council President Paisley Rash said.

"We wanted to make sure that the kids can't do that much at recess have stuff to do," Student Council member David Bush told us.

The students said they were glad to help the community.

