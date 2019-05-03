Clear

Local kids learn Jiu-Jitsu in anti-bullying program

A new martial arts gym in Terre Haute is teaching kids how to protect themselves and others in bullying situations.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 12:08 AM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new martial arts gym in Terre Haute is teaching kids the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Their instructor a world champion Chad Hawkins. 

It's part of an anti-bullying program at the gym.

Hawkins and other instructors saw kids were being harassed in school. Jiu-Jitsu is ground fighting. Hawkins says that fights usually last for 30 seconds and eventually they end up on the ground. He believes this is a skill most kids should know. 

"Anybody can throw a punch no matter what. But if a kid puts you in a submission especially at eight, nine, 10, 11, you're like wow," said Hawkins, instructor, and owner at the gym. 

Hawkins says the program exposes kids to a new level of self-defense, yes, but kids also learn lessons that go far beyond the gym. 

"I want them to think, the game of chess. Whether that's on the mats or in real life," said Hawkins. 

Jeff Beattie has both of his children in the program. As a parent, he wants to make sure his kids are safe everywhere they go...including school. 

"If you can close the distance on someone and grapple them and wait for a teacher to come, that's one of the first plans I want my kids to have," said Beattie. 

The gym offers other programs for adults and teens. Here's a link to more information on those classes. If you would like to talk to Chad Hawkins, you can reach him at (217)-480-4388. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Cloudy, with Rain Toward Morning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local kids learn Jiu-Jitsu in anti-bullying program

Image

Bloomfield Pool set to host duck derby

Image

Fandom First Friday

Image

Local first responders learn about farming emergencies

Image

THS Baseball wins

Image

Clabber Girl sign complete after restoration

Image

'We just want to bring people to Terre Haute...' people are hoping the mall's new owner brings new l

Image

THS Baseball

Image

West Vigo baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says