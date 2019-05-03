Local kids learn Jiu-Jitsu in anti-bullying program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new martial arts gym in Terre Haute is teaching kids the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Their instructor a world champion Chad Hawkins.

It's part of an anti-bullying program at the gym.

Hawkins and other instructors saw kids were being harassed in school. Jiu-Jitsu is ground fighting. Hawkins says that fights usually last for 30 seconds and eventually they end up on the ground. He believes this is a skill most kids should know.

"Anybody can throw a punch no matter what. But if a kid puts you in a submission especially at eight, nine, 10, 11, you're like wow," said Hawkins, instructor, and owner at the gym.

Hawkins says the program exposes kids to a new level of self-defense, yes, but kids also learn lessons that go far beyond the gym.

"I want them to think, the game of chess. Whether that's on the mats or in real life," said Hawkins.

Jeff Beattie has both of his children in the program. As a parent, he wants to make sure his kids are safe everywhere they go...including school.

"If you can close the distance on someone and grapple them and wait for a teacher to come, that's one of the first plans I want my kids to have," said Beattie.

The gym offers other programs for adults and teens. Here's a link to more information on those classes. If you would like to talk to Chad Hawkins, you can reach him at (217)-480-4388.