Kids and teens, 10-19 show the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 numbers in Vigo County are moving in the wrong direction. That's according to the newest numbers from the health department.

The Vigo County Health Department reported 414 cases last week. That's up from 303 the week before.

Just a couple of months ago, for a week in June, the county reported only 15 cases.

The county also broke down the positive tests by age.

Kids and teens aged 10-19 led with the most positive cases for a specific age group, with 78. Following that age range was adults aged 30-30, making up 70 cases in the county last week.

The health department's chart last week shows cases growing at a higher number, faster than this time last year.