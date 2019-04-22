Kids and teachers head to the Children's Museum for special workshop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Education doesn't just happen inside of the classroom...it happens outside as well.

Teachers from Sugar Grove Elementary School visited the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

They took part in a special workshop.

It focuses on developments concerning STEM education.

News 10 spoke with teachers who attended.

They told us it is all about figuring out how to get students more involved with STEM.

"We're learning about team building activities. We get to practice some of those things that we will use in the school..but it was just a fresh way to do it," Sugar Grove Principal Teresa Stuckey said.

Sugar Grove also has some fun things planned.

Organizers are putting together a special Star Wars themed fun run and obstacle course.

That happens on May 4th.