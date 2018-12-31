Kids and parents pack the house for 'New Years at Noon'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A New Year's tradition gave kids a chance to join in on the celebration.

The Balloon Drop at the Terre Haute Children's Museum gave kids a chance to ring in the new year.

It was part of the annual 'New Years Noon' celebration.

The kids made kazoos and crowns to celebrate in style.

Parents say it is the perfect chance for their kids to enjoy the holiday.

"You know, it's just fun for the kids. They don't always make it to the midnight hour. So having something they can celebrate...dance...enjoy the museum and have their own little party is pretty awesome," Majel Wells said.

There were over 600 people in attendance.