Clear

Kids and back to school anxiety

As students head back to the classroom, the back to school jitters is a common threat...no matter what grade you are entering.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As students head back to the classroom, the back to school jitters is a common threat...no matter what grade you are entering.

Every grade presents different challenges for students developmentally, emotionally, and physically.

Experts say it is important to have regular conversations with your child and listen to what they have to say.

Positive reinforcement is also key.

"It's typical to have some anxiety as well as some excitement for the first few days of school. But when it begins to impact them in a negative way, that's when we need to look at something different," Missy Burton, from the Hamilton Center said.

If your child's anxiety is so high that it impacts their sleep schedule, they get physically ill, stop interacting with peers, or it prevents them from doing well in class...it's time to reac out for help.

Burton told us the place place to start is the child's teacher or school guidance counselor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - We need rain

Image

New Map Shows Areas with Higher Risk of Sunburn

Image

Cicada Season Begins

Image

T.J. Maxx rand opening and donation

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

Image

Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

Image

New stoplight in place on U.S. 41 in Vigo County

Image

Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues

Image

Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal