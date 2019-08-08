Kids and back to school anxiety

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As students head back to the classroom, the back to school jitters is a common threat...no matter what grade you are entering.

Every grade presents different challenges for students developmentally, emotionally, and physically.

Experts say it is important to have regular conversations with your child and listen to what they have to say.

Positive reinforcement is also key.

"It's typical to have some anxiety as well as some excitement for the first few days of school. But when it begins to impact them in a negative way, that's when we need to look at something different," Missy Burton, from the Hamilton Center said.

If your child's anxiety is so high that it impacts their sleep schedule, they get physically ill, stop interacting with peers, or it prevents them from doing well in class...it's time to reac out for help.

Burton told us the place place to start is the child's teacher or school guidance counselor.