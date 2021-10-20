Kids ages 5 through 11 could soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The white house announced its plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 years old. Over 28 million kids will be eligible for the vaccine if this is approved. The Pfizer shot is awaiting approval from the FDA and CDC. It is expected to become authorized in the next two weeks. When the vaccine gets approved doses of the shot will be distributed all across the country.

Over 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices will administer the vaccine as well as schools and other community sites. Some parents are expected to be hesitant towards the vaccine. Because of this, the Biden administration is preparing a public education campaign. This will answer parents' questions regarding the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine.

A public nurse for the Vigo County Health Department, Andrea Craft, says the plan will help get kids protected faster and keep case numbers low.

"It'll help speed up the process of getting out of this pandemic. So we are very much promoting it as soon as it comes out in the next couple weeks" says Craft.

The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds are hosting a mobile vaccination clinic from October 20th until the 23rd. COVID-19 tests and vaccines will be administered from noon until 8:00p.m. Those who have yet to be vaccinated are encouraged to come out and receive the vaccine to help stop the spread of COVID-19.