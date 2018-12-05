Clear

Kids: Here is how to earn your elf badge at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

This weekend, The Terre Haute Children's Museum is offering 'The Elf Games.'

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 12:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all kids! Santa could use your help.

This weekend, The Terre Haute Children's Museum is offering 'The Elf Games.'

Ten activities will challenge kids with STEM skills and fun.

After completing all the games, kids will become an official elf.

They will even have the chance to make their own elf badge.

Museum organizers say it will be a great time for everyone.

"Especially around the holidays, we just want families to come together and make memories and enjoy the holiday season," Alexandra Hoffman, from the Children's Museum said.

The elf games take place on Friday from 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The price is just the regular museum admission.

