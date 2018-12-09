Clear

Kid Rock pays off layaways for 350 families at Nashville Walmart

Nashville Walmart shoppers received an early holiday gift thanks to Kid Rock.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: Madeline Holcombe, CNN

(CNN) --

The singer paid off all of the remaining layaway balances at the Dickerson Pike Walmart, the store said, "bringing incredible joy to about 350 families in Nashville."

Kid Rock said he was inspired by actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, who recently paid off more than $430,00 in layaways at an Atlanta Walmart.

"Great idea!" he wrote in a tweet to Perry. "I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!"

Celebrities haven't been alone in spreading acts of kindness this holiday season.

In recent weeks, anonymous good Samaritans have paid off layaway items in four Walmart stores in different parts of the country -- a total of more than $130,000.

A Secret Santa appeared in a Walmart in Derby, Vermont last month and paid for the purchases of almost everyone in the store, including the charges on layaway.

An anonymous buyer paid for $57,000 in layaway items at a Uniondale, New York, store while another spent $44,000 in a Longmont, Colorado, store and a third shelled out $29,000 at a Walmart in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, a Walmart spokesman confirmed to CNN.

