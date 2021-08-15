Kicking off the school year - Blessing of the Backpacks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday, the First Congressional Church of Terre Haute invited the community to a special event.

The church held its annual Blessing of the Backpacks to send children, college students, teachers, and support staff off to school.

This is all in an effort to help ensure that they have a safe, healthy, and productive year.

The congregation also honored one of their Sunday school teachers, Janice Crosby.

Crosby will be retiring after four decades of ministry at the church.

To celebrate this accomplishment, the church held its service outside at Deming Park in the Ute Shelter.

After the service, there was a pitch-in luncheon for all to enjoy.

Students who are heading off to school brought backpacks, calculators, laptops, or lunch boxes to be blessed.

Those who have had Crosby as a teacher are encouraged to send cards and pictures to the church.

The address is 630 Ohio Street, Terre Haute IN, 47807.

The church says to mark the letters to the attention of Pastor Kathi.