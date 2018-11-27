Kevin's medical results are in, and he's doing pretty well

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've probably noticed Storm Team's Kevin Orpurt still rocking that beard.
He's been growing it all month long for No Shave November.
Last week, Kevin went to the doctor...and on Tuesday, he received his results.
With some changes in his diet and lifestyle, he did pretty well.
No Shave November is a reminder to men to get an annual checkup.
Health officials say that doing that can help avoid many problems.
