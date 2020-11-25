WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Before people received their weather from radars, they got their weather from nature and the world around us.

For thousands of years, our ancestors observed the sky, the stars, the moon, plant life, animals, and all the things around them in an effort to forecast the weather. Sometimes short term...sometimes long term.

For Kevin's winter weather forecast, he takes a look at squirrels' tails, hornets nests, persimmon seeds, acorns, and a whole lot more.

Overall outlook

Kevin believes this winter will be mostly unremarkable. We will have some accumulating snowfalls, but no major snowstorms. Overall, snowfall will be below average.

Temperatures will stay average. A few cold snaps could drop us into the single digits, but temperatures below zero don't seem likely.

December

Temperatures and precipitation will be average. Look for a chance of rain at the beginning of the month, and then cooler.

We will have our first chance of accumulating snow, or as I like to call it, the white stuff, on or around the 13th. We are looking at one to three inches. After that, we will have another period of fair weather. December could end with occasional light snow.

January

January's temperatures will be below average and precipitation will be near average.

The month will begin with occasional flurries, then warmer with showers developing.

Around the 13th, look for breezy conditions, light snow, and then colder.

Keep an eye on the 20th to the 23rd for possible snowfall of three to six inches, followed by another period of colder weather.

February

February's temperatures and precipitation will be average. Light snow will be possible from the 2nd to the 4th, with some accumulation possible. After that, it will clear and get warmer.

That will last until around the 19th when snow will be possible. We are looking at three to four inches of the white stuff.

The month will end with showers and warmer.

In conclusion

Winter weather outlooks are often put together using data from ocean temperatures, snow cover in the northern latitudes, atmospheric circulation, and other scientific resources. But how could winter forecasts be produced before the age of satellites, computers, and science? What did our ancestors do? They looked to nature.

My winter forecast is based on the observance of nature and the signs nature provides. It’s my sincere belief that nature’s signs and the weatherlore associated with them are directly related to those ocean temperatures and other indicators. On this planet, everything is connected.

It seems we sometimes get so caught up in science and technology that we fail to notice the quiet voice of nature. We don’t need satellites and computers to tell us what’s going on. Nature is reacting to what’s happening and all we have to do is patiently watch and listen.

That’s what I’ve tried to do for this year’s winter forecast, just like our ancestors did before the age of science.

Kevin Orpurt