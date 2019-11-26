Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people believe weather predictions can be made by observing trees and plants, the behavior of animals, astronomical positions and other natural signs.

I’m one of those people.

Each year for my winter forecast, I throw out the computer models and other scientific methods and base my forecast on these natural signs.

It’s the same way our ancestors predicted their winters, and it’s a method that was passed down to me by my grandmother.

I try to get more specific in my forecast than you will find in a normal winter forecast.

I try to suggest dates when snow may fall or when very cold air could arrive.

So, after looking at things like squirrels’ tails, lingering tree leaves, persimmon seeds, late-blooming flowers and more, here’s how I believe this winter will shape up.

This winter will be colder than average with above-average precipitation. Snowfall will be a little above average and we could have an ice event.

DECEMBER

The month of December will begin with average temperatures, but turn colder for the last third of the month. Precipitation will be about average with occasional showers around the 5th to the 8th. Another chance of showers will develop around the 18th to the 20th. Then colder air moves in, and with it, a chance of snow around the 23rd to the 26th. This could set the stage for a possible white Christmas. The month will end sunny, but cold.

JANUARY

January’s temperatures will be below average and the precipitation will be above average. It will be a cold start to the New Year, but mostly peaceful. You’ll want to keep an eye on the 8th to the 12th when conditions could become unsettled and breezy. Rain will change to snow, followed by another surge of colder air from about the 13th to the 16th. From the 17th to the 23rd, we’ll get a slight warm-up with a chance of rain, then a period of freezing rain followed by accumulating snow. This could be one of the more interesting periods of the entire winter. A stretch of calm, very cold weather will follow. With another chance of snow around the 26th.

FEBRUARY

Temperatures in the month of February will be below average and precipitation will be above average. The month begins calm and sunny and it’s likely the groundhog will see his shadow, which fits in with all the other signs this winter. We might expect the winter to last well into March. Around the 6th to the 10th, look for another accumulating snow. There’s a possibility this period could also be windy, then colder. Look for a brief spell of warmer weather around the 15th with a chance of showers. The month will end with another chance of accumulating snow and colder.

This year is a Leap Year, so let’s go for a sunny, peaceful February 29th. I have a feeling that, by then, we’ll be hoping for a break from winter.

RECAP

So, let me sum up for you what the signs are indicating for this winter.

Temperatures will be below average and precipitation will be above average. We could have at least six good, accumulating snows…one of which could provide a white Christmas. Average snowfall around here is around 18 inches, and it looks like we could be very close to that, maybe even a little above.

There is the chance of an ice event in the second half of January.

This winter will also have periods of wind and cold, with temperatures dropping below zero on at least two days.

I’ve put all of this together based on the signs I’ve observed from nature.

I do my forecast this way to show how everything on earth is connected, and to show how the old methods might be just as good as the ones being used today.