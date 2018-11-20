Clear

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Each year, Kevin sets aside his computers and gadgets and bases his winter forecast on the same signs our ancestors used.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 6:31 PM

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Before the age of science, humans looked to nature to predict what the weather was going to be.

It was a simple matter of survival because without the signs they saw in nature, they might very well perish from unexpected weather events.

Now, we use computers, satellites, radars and other technology to forecast the weather.

But first, here's a letter from Kevin. 

DECEMBER

December will above average for temperatures, but with a below average precipitation.

It begins mild, but look for a chance of snow around the 7th or 8th. A couple of inches could fall.

Around the 17th, we have a chance of rain and even some possible thunder.

The days leading up to Christmas will be warmer...and rainy.

This year, rather than a white Christmas...we could have a rainy Christmas.

The month ends colder, with a wintry mix.

Click here to see the December calendar. 

JANUARY

Fall colors were late this year, and they were bright. A lot of acorns fell.

Kevin saw a lot of wooly worms, so he's going for a different direction for the month.

January is expected to be colder than average, with an average amount of precipitation.

Keep an eye on the period around the 14th, when we could get a nice snowfall...as much as three to five inches.

After that, breezy and colder...much colder.

Another chance of snow could come around the 21st when another few inches of snow could fall.

The month ends a little warmer with a chance of some showers.

Click here to see the January calendar. 

FEBRUARY

It rained on All Saints Day, which was November 1st...and that can mean a wet winter. The sun also has very few sunspots...and that can mean colder temperatures.

So with those to together, we are looking at what we can expect for February.

The month begins cold, with snow possible close to the 6th or 7th.

It will turn cold, with another chance of snow close to the 13th.

A warming trend could bring rain around the 20th, but this also has the chance to be a freezing rain event

It stays cold but then turns warmer with showers at the end of the month.

Click here to see the February calendar. 

