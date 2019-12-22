Kevin's Weather: YOUR OWN CLOUD

Step outside and you're likely to 'see your breath.

Our bodies' temperature is usually about the same year 'round, and our breath contains lots of water vapor.

When we exhale into the cold winter air, the water vapor in our breath immediately condenses.

That's why we can 'see our breath' in the winter, but not in the summer.

In fact, what's actually coming out of your mouth is a CLOUD! Remember, clouds form when water vapor condenses in cold air.

So, when you breathe water vapor out into cold winter air, you are technically creating your own little cloud