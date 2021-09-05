Kevin's Weather: We're Leaking!

A report from Science Daily gave a frightening report.

Scientists have determined that the Earth is ‘leaking’ oxygen into space!

Scientists studying Earth’s magnetic field have also stumbled onto the fact that our magnetic field charges oxygen atoms into ions and flings them into space, “a bit like a slingshot”, according to Hans Nilsson of the Swedish Institute of Space Physics.

Scientists quickly add there’s nothing to worry about….for now.

However, they say that when the Sun gets older and hotter, the leaking may increase.

First global warming, now leaking oxygen.

I may never sleep again!