Kevin’s Weather: WODEN’S DAY

The origin on the names of the days of the week continues with Wednesday.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

In Saxon, it was called, “Woden’s Day”, and represents Mercury. In Greek, it was called, “Hermes” and in English the name is Mercury. Again, the Saxon pronunciation influences our surrent use of the name of the week, so, “Woden’s Day” has now become familiar as Wednesday. I once again remind you, I’m not promoting astrology, but simply trying to show you how the names of the week were in ancient times linked to planets and the various names that were used to describe them.

