Kevin's Weather: WIND EQUALS WET?

I’ve run across an old saying that may give us a clue about our spring this year.

“A windy winter means a wet spring”!

There’s no doubt this has been a windy season so far.

The only hitch is that it really isn’t officially winter yet.

Still, the idea that a windy winter season may lead to a wet spring is not completely out of the question.

Wind is often caused by weather systems passing fairly close to our region.

If this trend continues through the winter and into spring, it is possible these passing systems could produce lots of rain and storms.

Let’s hope our official winter isn’t too windy.