Kevin's Weather: WIMPY RAIN?

Scientists have been stumped by something they’ve noticed about the universe.

A lot of what SHOULD be there isn’t.

This ‘missing matter’ has sometimes been called dark matter, but nobody really knows what it is.

Now, a new theory is being studied in England deep underground.

New equipment is trying to measure falling sub-atomic particles called ‘weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs.

It’s believed that BILLIONS of these tiny particles are raining down and passing through us every SECOND!

Of course, we don’t feel this cosmic rain, but if scientists are successful in their new studies, they may prove that it is always raining on us…..raining WIMPs!