We have already had thunderstorm watches in the area this spring.

Often, when a watch is issued, I’ll get calls that ask, “when’s the storm hitting”?

But, a watch doesn’t mean a storm is on the way, or even in existence.

A watch means conditions are ripe for the development of storms within a certain time frame and region.

So, if you see or hear that a storm watch is in effect, it doesn’t mean there is an immediate danger. It means you have to be on “watch”, just in case.