Kevin's Weather: WHAT TIME IS IT?

By now, you should have changed your clock.

No matter where you live, your clock will read one hour ahead of what it did on Saturday, but in some cases, you’ll still be one hour ahead or behind somebody who lives fairly close to you.

That, of course, has to do with all this time-change tinkering that’s been going on.

This is a point of frustration for me because we can’t really change time, we can only change our clocks!

The only true way to keep time is by the Sun, and we gave up sundials many, many years ago!

So, no matter what your clock now reads, the Sun is still in the same spot it would be according to our yearly orbit, something that cannot be changed!