Kevin's Weather: WHAT GOES UP…

Over the years, I’ve heard about all sorts of things falling from the sky. Frogs, fish, worms, snakes and other creatures have all been reported.

Usually, these rare events are caused by extreme thunderstorm updrafts and downbursts.

The old saying, “What goes up must come down” applies to all these situations.

Somewhere, somehow they were swept up in a thunderstorm, then deposited later in a different location.

Raining frogs makes for a great story, but there is a scientific reason for why it happens.



Now let’s think about what happened on August 14, 2020, in Olten, Switzerland.

It rained chocolate! According to the Associated Press, Lindt & Spruengli, a chocolate company there had some issues with its ventilation system.

Fine dust from cocoa beans inside the factory was swept up and discharged into the atmosphere.

The result was a ‘rain’ of chocolate dust. It wasn’t much, but there were reports of cars being covered with a light chocolate powder.

It’s a scene right out of one of Willy Wonka’s dreams. Except it really happened.



Just as with all the other things that have been reported to have fallen from the sky, the chocolate rain in Switzerland was a result of something going up and then coming down.