Kevin's Weather: WEATHER MOODS

Ghosts and ghouls rarely appear on a warm, sunny day at the beach.

Rather, we usually associate creepy things with creepy weather.

Fog, clouds, full moons, storms and rain seem to be the weather of preference for spooky things.

That should be no surprise, however, because we often associate our moods with the weather.

Studies have indicated that there may actually be a psychological basis for how the weather affects how we feel.

Creators of scary stories, movies and paintings take this into consideration when setting the mood for their productions.

So, as we look at all the Halloween decorations and things around us, notice how the weather is portrayed.

Chances are you’ll see more rain and clouds than sunny skies!