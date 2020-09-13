Kevin's Weather: WEATHER AND LIFE

Scientists with NASA have come up with an interesting new computer model.

It’s based on how much sunlight is reflected by our earth back into space.

With this in mind, they believe that they can look at other planets in the universe and monitor changing cloud cover and possible weather patterns there.

The idea is that, if they discover planets with the same basic weather patterns as ours, there might be life there!

This is a bit far-fetched, but does make some sense in a basic sort of way.

Still, it might be nice to perfect weather prediction on our own planet before we start trying to figure out the weather out in space somewhere!