I recently read an article from studyfinds.org.

It outlines a study from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.

The study seems to indicate that waves of COVID outbreaks might be predictable by studying weather patterns.

The study claims that temperature, humidity, and wind can be used to predict peaks of COVID outbreaks.

The study makes the claim that using weather to predict COVID waves can be more effective in slowing the outbreaks than face masks and social distancing.

The study goes on to state that the medical and government community fails to factor in climate conditions when making decisions about public safety concerns like lockdowns and other restrictions.

The authors of the study indicate that certain COVID restrictions might be avoided if the weather was considered when making the decisions.

Their conclusions are based on a weather-dependent variable model called the Airborne Infection Rate index, or AIR.

In simple terms, the study indicates that airborne droplets travel at different rates and distances in various climate settings.

Therefore, climate variables play a role in the rate of transmission of the COVID virus.

According to their research, New York might have to initiate a different set of safety guidelines compared to Arizona.

The study emphasizes that masks and social distancing are still very important and I think it’s also important to remember this is only one study.

It’s probably not a good idea to base your COVID avoidance behavior on the weather.