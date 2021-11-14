Kevin's Weather: Underground River

There are lots of stories about the existence of an underground river that flows through Indiana near Lafayette and heads southwest to near Marshall, Illinois.

In fact, there is a flow of underground water in this region, but not in the way you might think.

Rather than the Jules Verne image of a huge cavern with a flowing river, this underground river is the result of a huge gash in the earth that has been filled with gravel, sand and loose dirt.

After the last glacier, the huge gash, or valley, was filled in, but there is a slow flow of water that remains.

So, while technically, there is an underground river, it’s not like in the movies.

It’s more like water moving through sand, gravel and dirt in an ancient underground valley.