Kevin's Weather: URBAN HEAT

Urban heat is basically heat that is produced and retained by areas with larger populations, typically larger cities.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Even in our area, we can notice a difference in the temperature in Terre Haute compared to the temperature in the country.

Terre Haute will almost always have a higher temperature reading. That’s because of all the buildings and concrete in the city. They absorb heat, retain it and slowly radiate that heat back into the lower atmosphere.

That’s one of the factors that contribute to a warming Earth.

A study by YaleEnvironment360 names six main factors in the higher temperature reading. Three natural factors are the volume of the tree canopy, the height of the tree canopy and the amount of ground vegetation.

Three more factors are man-made. They are the number of buildings, the heights of the buildings and the color of the buildings.

A large population city would do well to have lots of tall trees and ground cover and well-spaced, light-colored buildings.

As we continue to pave over natural vegetation and cut down trees to build our cities, the urban heat problem will continue to grow.

