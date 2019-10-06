Kevin's Weather: UP, RAIN AND DOWN

This is an especially good time of year to observe weather patterns and how they can affect us.

For example, after a period of cooler weather and northerly breezes, we might experience a shift to a southerly breeze and higher temperatures. Since a south breeze often carries moisture, there is an increased chance of rain.

Following the rain, we’ll get another change in the wind direction. This time, back to a flow that’s more northerly. And so it goes.

Keep an eye on the weather over the next few weeks and see if this general pattern holds true: the temperature rises, we have a chance of rain and then the temperature falls again.

With a little practice, you can be a pretty good backyard forecaster.