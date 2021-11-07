Kevin's Weather: Tons of Leaves

I got to wondering the other day, just how many leaves are on a tree?

The main reason is that most of them seem to be in my yard!

Doing some research, I discovered some astounding numbers.

For example, a mature, 60-year-old Oak tree can have as many as 2 hundred thousand leaves in a single season!

Over the course of its 60-year life span, the tree could shed close to two TONS of leaves, or an average of about 60 pounds per year!

I discovered further that, if left unraked, the leaves will return about 70 percent of their nutrients to the soil.

Therefore, with good Earthly stewardship in mind, I think I’ll skip the raking!