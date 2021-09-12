Kevin's Weather: Tons of Clouds

Peggy LeMone of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, has done some calculating and has come up with an estimate of how much a cloud weighs.

Considering the weight of individual, tiny drops of water and then doing the math, she estimates a single, puffy cumulus cloud can weigh up to 550 tons!

According to ABC News, that single cloud weighs as much as 100 elephants!

A big thunderstorm cloud could weigh as much as 200,000 elephants and a hurricane might tip the scales at the equivalent of the weight of 40 MILLION elephants!

With these theoretical numbers in mind, let’s just be happy clouds don’t fall!