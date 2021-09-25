Kevin's Weather: Today They're Equal

Last Wednesday, the 22nd, was the Autumnal Equinox.

It’s the day we most often attribute to having an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

After all, that’s what the term implies.

Equinox is Latin for equal night.

However, today is the day when we experience the closest to equal day and night.

That’s because of our latitude.

Certainly, at the equator, equal day and night occurred on the 22nd, but because we’re situated farther north, there’s a lag of a few days.

The total amount of daylight today, from official sunrise to official sunset, is 12 hours, 54 seconds.

Tomorrow, official daylight will be a little more than 11 hours, 58 minutes.

So, beginning tomorrow, we’ll officially have more darkness than light.

But today, they’re as close to equal as they get where we live.