Kevin's Weather: The Harvest Moon

Tonight the Moon won’t be officially full, but it will be very close.

It reaches its full phase Monday afternoon at 3:06 p.m. EDT.

The Moon will rise tonight just after sunset and stay in the sky until just before sunrise.

It will provide plenty of light all night long.

In the days before tractors with lights, this special Moon was a big help to farmers who were harvesting their crops.

They could continue working after the Sun had set.

That’s why this Moon is called the Harvest Moon.

What’s unique about this Full Moon is that it rises just after sunset and stays up all night.

That’s because it occurs very close to the equinox, or first day of autumn.

Other Full Moons during the year don’t keep quite the same schedule.

The Harvest Moon is always the Full Moon closest to the equinox.

But because the time of the Full Moon varies from month to month, the Harvest Moon sometimes occurs in September and at other times in October.

The equinox is on Wednesday, so this Full Moon is the closest.