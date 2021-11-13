Kevin's Weather: The Doldrums

Sometimes, when we feel down in the dumps or depressed, we might say we’re in the doldrums.

However, the doldrums is a term that describes a particular climatic event.

In times past, sailing ships would cross the equator and encounter an area of extreme calm.

Sometimes, the sailors would have to wait weeks before any wind would come along to steer them into breezier conditions.

This area of calm near the equator became known as the doldrums.

So, technically, while the doldrums is sometimes used to describe an emotional state, the doldrums are really an area near the equator where little or no wind is blowing.

Of course, to sailors that would be depressing!