Kevin's Weather: TYPICALLY MAY

You’ll probably notice that today is much cooler than average, with highs only in the lower 60s.

That’s compared to average highs in the upper 70s.

It’s all because of a very strong cold front and a change in the jet stream.

It’s likely today will be breezy, as well.

It seems like a fitting way to wrap up this month of May, which overall has been a little cooler than average.

We had higher than average temperatures from the 20th through the 26th, but then the cooler air settled in yesterday.

As it did, showers and thunderstorms developed and even a very small tornado touched down in Clay County, Illinois.

Weather here in the Wabash Valley can be full of changes, especially in the springtime.

Looking at weather history, we didn’t set any records for the month, but we certainly had lots of swings from chilly to very warm and now back to really cool.

Don’t worry, though, by Monday, we should be back to temperatures that are closer to the average for the end of May.

All said we could safely say that our weather has been typical May weather.