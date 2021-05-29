Clear

Kevin's Weather: TYPICALLY MAY

Article Image

You’ll probably notice that today is much cooler than average, with highs only in the lower 60s.

Posted: May 29, 2021 7:17 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

You’ll probably notice that today is much cooler than average, with highs only in the lower 60s.

That’s compared to average highs in the upper 70s.

It’s all because of a very strong cold front and a change in the jet stream.

It’s likely today will be breezy, as well.

It seems like a fitting way to wrap up this month of May, which overall has been a little cooler than average.

We had higher than average temperatures from the 20th through the 26th, but then the cooler air settled in yesterday.

As it did, showers and thunderstorms developed and even a very small tornado touched down in Clay County, Illinois.

Weather here in the Wabash Valley can be full of changes, especially in the springtime.

Looking at weather history, we didn’t set any records for the month, but we certainly had lots of swings from chilly to very warm and now back to really cool.

Don’t worry, though, by Monday, we should be back to temperatures that are closer to the average for the end of May.

All said we could safely say that our weather has been typical May weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
A Nice, but Cool Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

James Mallory named Boys McMillan Award winner

Image

Torie Buchanan named Girls McMillan Award winner

Image

Good Samaritan starts up a Mobile Wellness Center

Image

Experts warn to be careful in the sun on National Don't Fry Day

Image

The minimum wage in Indiana

Image

Kevin has the details on your Memorial Day forecast

Image

The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous makes its return

Image

Flags placed in cemetery to honor veterans in Sullivan County

Image

New Bridge the Gap program could help students get ready for college

Image

A murder, missing person report, and a 2012 fire - the history around Michael Wilson leading to his mother's homicide investigation

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1380178

Reported Deaths: 25127
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55290110271
DuPage917171297
Will765281016
Lake679891003
Kane59132790
Winnebago33793490
Madison30785522
McHenry29003291
St. Clair28083517
Peoria23365330
Champaign20931148
Sangamon18981237
McLean18453182
Tazewell17127298
Rock Island15188320
Kankakee14418213
Kendall1322096
LaSalle12702247
Macon10921206
DeKalb10033120
Vermilion9896135
Adams8600124
Williamson7506133
Whiteside7187172
Boone678075
Ogle616483
Grundy595476
Clinton577590
Coles572899
Knox5611152
Jackson507164
Henry505369
Livingston487087
Stephenson480384
Woodford479979
Macoupin476187
Effingham474772
Franklin451176
Marion4492116
Jefferson4406121
Monroe437094
Lee418852
Randolph414786
Fulton402859
Logan393962
Morgan391982
Christian378473
Montgomery377074
Bureau376382
Fayette319855
Perry319460
Iroquois307966
McDonough289250
Jersey270650
Douglas259834
Saline258655
Lawrence240925
Shelby231337
Union226540
Crawford213326
Bond208124
Cass200727
Ford183648
Jo Daviess182424
Warren182447
Clark182233
Wayne180253
Pike179953
Hancock178331
Carroll177336
Richland175940
Edgar174340
White170126
Washington164825
Moultrie162228
De Witt155728
Mason153345
Piatt152014
Clay148743
Mercer148734
Johnson146315
Greene144833
Massac135640
Wabash135012
Cumberland129719
Menard124112
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7767
Brown7236
Pulaski6957
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52814
Calhoun5182
Putnam4863
Scott4841
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL10
Unassigned02388

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 742910

Reported Deaths: 13596
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1017641762
Lake54904994
Allen41358685
St. Joseph36708558
Hamilton36130411
Elkhart29152450
Tippecanoe22667223
Vanderburgh22464398
Porter19174321
Johnson18207382
Hendricks17468316
Clark13110192
Madison12879341
Vigo12542251
LaPorte12271219
Monroe12048172
Delaware10872189
Howard10153223
Kosciusko9558116
Hancock8446142
Bartholomew8125156
Warrick7824155
Floyd7716179
Grant7172175
Wayne7118200
Boone6832102
Morgan6673140
Dubois6187117
Marshall6180114
Cass5949107
Dearborn586478
Henry5852106
Noble574085
Jackson506374
Shelby498296
Lawrence4667121
Gibson442092
Harrison438373
DeKalb435885
Clinton433653
Montgomery428389
Whitley402740
Huntington399580
Steuben394658
Miami388168
Jasper380252
Knox374690
Putnam368460
Wabash358481
Adams343955
Ripley343770
Jefferson333282
White323453
Daviess300199
Wells293881
Decatur288292
Fayette283863
Greene283685
Posey272634
LaGrange271571
Scott268455
Clay262847
Randolph243682
Washington243533
Spencer233531
Jennings233049
Starke225055
Fountain215947
Sullivan212642
Owen207956
Jay199332
Fulton198041
Carroll192120
Orange187354
Perry185937
Rush174925
Vermillion171444
Franklin169635
Tipton164845
Parke147616
Pike136634
Blackford135332
Pulaski118746
Newton110835
Brown103241
Crawford101716
Benton99314
Martin90815
Warren82915
Switzerland8018
Union72610
Ohio57711
Unassigned0417