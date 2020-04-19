Kevin's Weather: TURN-OVER SPHERE

A man named Teisserrec de Bort is the first person we know of to use the term, TROPOSHPERE.

The troposphere is the lowest layer of the atmosphere where most of the earth’s weather forms and occurs.

Mr. de Bort coined the term in 1908 because the word means, “turn over”. That’s exactly what the lowest layer of our atmosphere does!

It is this ‘turning over’ that helps make the weather we get here at the surface.