Kevin's Weather: TORNADO WINDS (Sun)

When we think of tornado winds, we often think of the wind “sucking” things up into the funnel, much like a vacuum cleaner.

While tornadoes DO have such wind currents, most of the damage and injuries caused by tornado winds are from the debris and other objects “whirling” around the funnel.

It is these things that are flying through the air that does the most damage and injury, not the vertical motions found inside the funnel.

Your chances of being hurt by something flying through the air are much greater than your chances of being picked up by the tornado.